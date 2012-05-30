By Fabian Cambero
SANTIAGO May 30 World no. 1 copper producer
Codelco's incoming Chief Executive Thomas Keller is seeking a
deal with Anglo American Plc over a festering,
multibillion-dollar contract dispute, the firm's chairman,
Gerardo Jofre, said on Wednesday.
State copper giant Codelco sources said earlier
on Wednesday that Keller is out of the country, and local media
have reported he is in London to hold talks with global miner
Anglo.
"We've agreed with Anglo American to attempt a negotiation
process to see if it's possible to reach an agreement that would
be beneficial for Codelco and beneficial for Chile," Jofre told
reporters after the state miner released its 2011 sustainability
report. "We're going to attempt reaching that agreement, and
Thomas Keller is precisely on that mission."
The talks will likely take place in various locations, Jofre
added.
The two sides are locked in a bitter battle over Codelco's
long-standing option to buy a minority stake in the coveted
Anglo American Sur (AAS) properties, including the flagship Los
Bronces mine, but have taken a break from legal proceedings to
try to reach a deal.
Current CFO Keller, who is set to take the helm of the miner
on Friday after CEO Diego Hernandez resigned over differences
with the board, has however signaled that the firm's stance has
not changed, and that Codelco will resume litigation if there is
no deal.
Daily newspaper El Mercurio said Keller traveled to London
on Monday with a small group of advisers in a bid to defuse the
spat. La Tercera said he traveled on Tuesday, while Diario
Financiero said talks were due to be held this week, but in New
York.
The spat between Codelco and Anglo centers on an option
agreement dating back to 1978. Codelco said in October it
planned to exercise the option to buy a 49 percent stake in AAS,
when the option window opened this January.
Just weeks later, however, Anglo surprised markets with the
pre-emptive sale of a 24.5 percent stake in AAS to Mitsubishi
Corp, with a $5.4 billion deal that dented Codelco's
ambitions but which it says secured better value for investors.
Keller, seen as Hernandez' right-hand man, said in a
newspaper interview on Sunday that Codelco's objective
"continues to be to reach an agreement which is acceptable for
Codelco and has to do with (Anglo) recognizing that we have the
right to 49 percent" of Anglo's central-southern Chilean assets.
Industry experts have long floated the option of a deal in
which Codelco buys 24.5 percent of the properties and accepts
compensation for the other 24.5 percent it is vying for.
Those properties include the expansion project Los Bronces -
where Anglo has invested around $2.8 billion - and the El
Soldado mine, the Chagres smelter and the Los Sulfatos and San
Enrique Monolito exploration projects.
Codelco is battling dwindling ore grades, extreme weather
and labor unrest as it seeks to boost output at its aging mines.
The Los Bronces deposit is adjacent to Codelco's Andina
mine, and would be a major boost to the state miner's
production.