SANTIAGO, Aug 23 World No.1 copper producer
Codelco will pay under $1.8 billion for a stake in global miner
Anglo American's south-central Chilean assets and the mining
titans are set to end their bitter brawl on Thursday, sources
said.
Anglo and Codelco are poised to present a
joint request to terminate their months-long legal squabble over
coveted copper properties early Thursday in Santiago.
The agreement over assets that include Anglo's Los Bronces
mine, which could produce 490,000 tonnes of copper annually and
become the world's No.5 copper operation, is seen coming before
the firms' negotiation window closes on Friday.
Codelco would be paying a heavily discounted price for a
chunk of Anglo American Sur. The state miner's original
valuation of its option suggests the cost of buying a 24.5
percent stake is around $3 billion and Japanese trading house
Mitsubishi Corp paid $5.39 billion for that same
percentage of Sur.
State-owned Codelco is purchasing a stake at "less than a
third of its commercial value," a source said. The final sum
Codelco pays will be adjusted based on different variables.
Last October, Codelco said it would exercise its option to
buy a 49 percent stake in the Anglo Sur mining complex when the
option window opened in January 2012.
It secured a $6.75 billion bridge loan from Japan's Mitsui &
Co to exercise its option, with the right, but not the
obligation, to pay off part of the loan via the sale of an
indirect stake of half the shares acquired.
Weeks later, Anglo dented Codelco's ambitions with a
stunning pre-emptive sale of a 24.5-percent stake in Anglo Sur
to Mitsubishi.
Sources say that under the deal, Mitsubishi will cede 5
percent of its 24.5 percent stake to Mitsui. Anglo will also
give Codelco mining assets worth $400 million.
Anglo will end up with 51 percent of the mining complex.
"At this point, nothing has been decided on the matter
regarding our company," said a Mitsui spokesman, declining to
comment further. A Mitsubishi spokesman declined to comment.