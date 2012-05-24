* Respected Codelco CEO unexpectedly resigns
* CFO Keller to take over as CEO on June 1
* State miner embroiled in option spat with Anglo
By Alexandra Ulmer and Fabian Cambero
SANTIAGO, May 24 Chilean state copper giant
Codelco's CEO Diego Hernandez abruptly resigned on Thursday and
will be replaced by CFO Thomas Keller, just as the world's No. 1
copper producer is striving to end a bitter contract dispute
with global miner Anglo American.
Codelco told Chile's market regulator Hernandez
tendered his resignation, effective June 1, for "personal
reasons."
Company sources said Hernandez' departure was linked to
differences with Codelco's board. There is no link between
Hernandez' resignation and the court case with Anglo, Mining
Minister Hernan de Solminihac told state television.
His resignation comes just two days after Codelco announced
it had agreed to go back to the negotiating table in a push to
end a damaging and increasingly acrimonious dispute with Anglo
over the global miner's operations in the country's
central-south region.
Keller, 55, is known as a sharp, accomplished negotiator who
was the architect of financing for the plan to buy Anglo's
south-central Chilean assets. Keller was also formerly CEO of
the world's No. 3 copper mine, Collahuasi, which is partly owned
by Anglo.
Close to Hernandez, Keller is not seen drastically changing
the miner's strategy in the bitter spat with Anglo.
"There is a strong message of continuity in the designation
of Thomas Keller," said Juan Carlos Guajardo, head of mining
think tank CESCO. "He has played as important a role as Diego
Hernandez in this situation (with Anglo)."
"With Keller's appointment, the board's message is that it
will continue with the same policy."
Codelco and Anglo have been at odds since last October, in a
spat over Codelco's long-standing option to buy a minority stake
in the coveted Anglo American Sur (AAS) properties, including
the flagship Los Bronces mine.
After two months of secret talks in December and January
came to nothing, the market had been bracing for a multibillion-
dollar, tricontinental legal battle that could drag on for up to
five years.
Investors have fretted that a drawn-out battle would damage
both Chile and Anglo, proving a dangerous distraction for the
London-listed miner's management and one of the largest legal
battles to land in Chilean courts.
Codelco produced a record 1.735 million tonnes of copper
last year, but the firm forecasts its 2012 output will dip
before rising to 2.1 million tonnes by 2020 as its ambitious
expansion plans come on line.
Analysts say Codelco is losing a safe pair of hands with
Hernandez' departure.
"I think this is bad news for Codelco. Keller might do
things well, but Diego (Hernandez) was doing very good work,"
said Juan Ignacio Guzman, associate mining professor at
Santiago's Universidad Catolica.
Hernandez, formerly head of base metals at BHP Billiton, was
named copper man of the year for 2010 by the Copper Club and is
widely respected in the industry as a capable manager with
strong technical know-how.
He took over as Codelco's CEO in 2010, seeking to boost the
state miner's efficiency and buoy production in its tired mines.
Heads of Codelco, which produces around 11 percent of world
copper, usually stay on for four years, the length of a
presidential term in Chile.
Some in the market see him as a strong candidate to take
over as CEO of Antofagasta Minerals, which is seeking to
replace its own veteran ex- CEO Marcelo Awad in coming weeks.
"There's a very high probability Diego (Hernandez) will be
the new head of Antofagasta Minerals," said Guzman.
The spat between Codelco and Anglo centers on an option
agreement dating back to 1978. Codelco said in October it
planned to exercise the option to buy a 49 percent stake in AAS,
when the option window opened this January.
Just weeks later, however, Anglo surprised markets with the
pre-emptive sale of a 24.5 percent stake in AAS to Mitsubishi,
with a $5.4 billion deal that dented Codelco's ambitions but
which it says secured better value for investors.
Codelco says Anglo violated the Chilean legal principle of
"good faith" by selling the stake preemptively. Both Anglo and
Codelco have sued each other for violating the option contract.
Anglo's properties in southern Chile include not only
expansion project Los Bronces - where Anglo has invested around
$2.8 billion - but the El Soldado mine, the Chagres smelter and
the Los Sulfatos and San Enrique Monolito exploration projects.
Codelco, the world's biggest copper miner, is battling
dwindling ore grades, extreme weather and labor unrest as it
seeks to boost output at its ageing mines.
Codelco said on Wednesday its output fell 10 percent in the
first quarter from a year earlier to 373,000 tonnes, but said it
was on target to produce 1.708 million tonnes this year.
The Los Bronces deposit is adjacent to its Andina mine, and
would be a major boost to the state miner's production.
Anglo has held talks over the years with Codelco to try to
buy out the decades-old option, but failed, prompting
accusations from some investors that it did not do enough and
underestimated the Chilean heavyweight.