SANTIAGO Feb 13 State copper giant Codelco said on Monday mining operations at its giant Chuquicamata division, which accounts for more than a quarter of its annual output, were gradually resuming after they were disrupted by poor weather on Sunday.

Operations at Codelco's Chuquicamata and Radomiro Tomic divisions in Chile's far north, which between them account for around half of the world No.1 copper producer's annual output, were temporarily disrupted on Sunday after heavy rains.

Codelco said in a statement Chuquicamata's mining operations were being gradually restarted pending visibility due to fog. It's refining and smelter operations were normal. Operations at Radomiro Tomic were running normally, though with caution given poor weather is expected to last until Wednesday, it added.

Chuquicamata produced around 528,000 tonnes in 2010, though output in the first 9-months of 2011 pointed to an annual decline, while Radomiro Tomic produced some 375,000 tonnes in 2010, and was on course to increase output in 2011.

Codelco, which owns around 11 percent of the world's copper reserves, mined 1.735 million tonnes of the red metal in 2011, but has been battling labor strife, extreme weather and ageing mines.

CEO Diego Hernandez has said Codelco will struggle to match 2011 output levels this year.