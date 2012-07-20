SANTIAGO, July 20 World No. 1 copper producer
Codelco's underground Chuquicamata mine is operating
normally, despite a strike by a group of contract workers, the
Chilean state-owned miner said on Friday.
The main access road to the century-old Chuquicamata, which
produced 443,000 tonnes of copper last year, was blocked by
Metalcav contract workers, forcing Codelco to use an alternate
access road.
Around 500 contract workers at three of Codelco's northern
deposits were expected to strike on Friday, the national
federation of contract workers said late Thursday. Codelco said
the unrest wouldn't affect output.