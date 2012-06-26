* Codelco to spend $27 bln from 2012 to 2016 to boost output
* World no. 1 copper producer fighting dwindling grades
* Firm could issue debt later this year, CEO has said
SANTIAGO, June 26 Chile's government said on
Tuesday it would return $800 million of 2011 profits to state
copper company Codelco to help the miner meet
financing needs.
Codelco, the world's No. 1 producer of the red metal, has an
ambitious plan to invest $27 billion from 2012 to 2016 to
increase annual copper production to over 2 million tonnes from
its current level of around 1.7 million tonnes.
The $800 million would allow Codelco to tap capital markets
without risking its investment grade, Finance Minister Felipe
Larrain said. It is the second biggest amount the government has
returned to Codelco.
Codelco's projects, including transforming century-old,
massive Chuquicamata into an underground operation, need to
stick to budget and time frames to guarantee profitability,
Chief Executive Thomas Keller said in an interview earlier this
month.
Codelco to amass around $2 billion this year through its own
resources and amortization, Keller said, adding that the company
could issue debt later this year if market conditions were
favorable.