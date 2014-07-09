SANTIAGO, July 9 Chilean state miner Codelco
said on Wednesday it is launching a roughly $2.3
billion tender to supply the world's leading copper producer
with fuel until 2020.
The contract includes fuel supply, transport, storage,
internal distribution, minor maintenance and automatization, and
will be awarded at the end of the year.
"The chief aim of the tender is to maintain Codelco's
competitiveness, favoring long-term contracts with conditions
that help stimulate the participation of the highest possible
number of participants," Codelco's head of Energy and Water
Resources Andres Alonso said in the statement posted on the
miner's website.
"Codelco estimates the average amount of yearly consumption
will be around 530 thousand cubic meters of fuel, at an annual
cost of $450 million," the miner added.
The miner's current fuel supply deal, also auctioned off via
tender in 2009, runs out in April 2015.
Codelco, which produces around 10 percent of the world's red
metal, is battling to bring down its costs and maximize
efficiency at a time of dwindling ore grades and lower copper
prices.
