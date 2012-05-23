SANTIAGO May 23 The world's top copper producer, Chile's Codelco, said on Wednesday it produced 373,000 tonnes of copper in the first quarter of the year, down 10.1 percent from the same period last year.

The state-run miner said profits before tax and extraordinary items fell 38 percent during the January-March period from a year earlier to $1.445 billion.

Codelco produced 414,000 tonnes of copper in the first quarter of 2011. 