European stocks supported by banks, utilities before UK election
* UK election, ECB meeting in focus (Adds details, closing prices)
SANTIAGO May 23 The world's top copper producer, Chile's Codelco, said on Wednesday it produced 373,000 tonnes of copper in the first quarter of the year, down 10.1 percent from the same period last year.
The state-run miner said profits before tax and extraordinary items fell 38 percent during the January-March period from a year earlier to $1.445 billion.
Codelco produced 414,000 tonnes of copper in the first quarter of 2011.
LONDON, June 7 Britain's major share index fell on Wednesday, a day before Britons were set to begin voting in parliamentary elections that will shape talks for the country's exit from the European Union.