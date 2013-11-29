BRIEF-Canacol Energy announces 2P Reserves of 85 MMBOE worth $1.3B BTAX and 13 year reserve life index
* Canacol Energy Ltd. announces 2P Reserves of 85 MMBOE worth US$1.3B BTAX and 13 year reserve life index
SANTIAGO Nov 29 World No. 1 copper miner Codelco produced roughly 1.18 million tonnes of the red metal in the January to September period, a 0.3 percent decrease year-on-year due to lower ore grades, harder rock and trickier production in deeper deposits.
Chilean state-run miner Codelco said on Friday its profits before tax and extraordinary items nosedived 61 percent during the nine-month period from a year earlier to $2.672 billion due to an unusually high base of comparison on the back of a big financial transaction last year.
* Canacol Energy Ltd. announces 2P Reserves of 85 MMBOE worth US$1.3B BTAX and 13 year reserve life index
* Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. reports fourth quarter, annual 2016 results and provides value creation plan update
* Didi to weigh $6 billion funding backed by Softbank - Bloomberg, citing sources