* Production fell 5.1 pct to 1.647 million tonnes * Ageing, tired deposits dragged down state miner's output * Soaring costs weigh on world No. 1 copper producer * Port strike not forcing Codelco to buy copper- CEO SANTIAGO, March 28 Codelco, the world's No. 1 copper producer, saw its output skid 5.1 percent last year due to dwindling performance at its massive, ageing deposits in northern Chile, which dragged down production to its lowest level since 2008. Lower ore grades, harder rocks and deeper deposits crimped output, which fell to 1.647 million tonnes in 2012, state-run Codelco added. The massive Chuquicamata mine, as well as the Salvador and Radomiro Tomic deposits saw their production fall last year, though higher production at the small Gaby mine, El Teniente and Andina lessened the overall loss. The tumble crystallizes the major challenges ahead for Codelco, which has launched an ambitious long-term investment plan of about $28 billion with the aim of producing more than 2 million tonnes of red metal by 2021. Codelco's battle to fight ebbing output is symptomatic of a wider challenge in leading copper producer Chile, as accidents, labor unrest, energy woes and extreme weather threaten to curb forecast jumps in output. Additionally, Codelco is shouldering soaring costs. The company said its direct cash costs skyrocketed 40 percent to $1.635 per pound of copper last year compared with 2011 due to higher prices for supplies, workers and mining exploitation. But Codelco's profits before tax and extraordinary items jumped 7 percent to $7.518 billion due to the effect of the purchase of a stake in global miner Anglo American's Sur operations after months of legal wrangling. A slightly lower price for Chile's top export copper and Codelco's lower production and shipments of the metal limited the increase. Including Anglo Sur and El Abra, Codelco's output reached 1.758 million tonnes last year. Codelco has said it expects to produce more this year than last, as the new Ministro Hales mine comes on line. Codelco has already announced a record annual investment of more than $5 billion this year, from about $4 billion in 2012. A port strike in northern Chile has not forced Codelco to buy copper on the spot market to meet contract obligations, CEO Thomas Keller said during a press conference to present results. The company has been unable to export some metal due to a strike by port workers at Angamos, located roughly 65 kilometers (40 miles) from the city of Antofagasta. Codelco has said it is re-programming shipments. The port of San Antonio has also joined the strike. The strike and a move by commodity trader Trafigura have pushed Europe copper premiums near triple-digit levels. Additionally, Codelco's unionized workers threatened on March 15 to stage a 24-hour work stoppage at all the miner's units within 30 days to demand greater job security and pensions.