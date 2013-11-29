SANTIAGO Nov 29 Codelco, the world's largest
copper miner, said on Friday it produced roughly 1.18 million
tonnes of the red metal in the January to September period, a
0.3 percent decrease year-on-year due to lower ore grades,
harder rock and trickier production in deeper deposits.
The Chilean state miner's profits before tax and
extraordinary items dived 61 percent to $2.672 billion due to an
unusually high comparison base with last year, when Codelco
bought a stake in Anglo American's Sur properties in
Chile, as well as lower copper prices and higher sales costs.
Codelco expects its full-year output to be in a similar
range to last year's, when production fell to its lowest level
since 2008, Chief Financial Officer Ivan Arriagada said in
presenting the firm's results.
Output at Codelco's Chuquicamata, Radomiro Tomic,
Salvador and Andina mines fell, though increases at the El
Teniente and Gabriel Mistral deposits helped curb the overall
drop, Codelco said.
The massive, century-old Chuquicamata mine is emblematic of
Chile's tired deposits. The mine produced 237,000 tonnes of
copper in the January to September period of this year, a
roughly 5 percent fall compared with the same period of 2012.
Codelco must urgently revamp its aging deposits, or sinking
ore grades will slash output in the next few years.
But the company has struggled to finance its ambitious,
multi-year investment plan, estimated at about $27 billion,
after the government awarded the company less money than it had
hoped for this year.
Codelco hands all its funds over to the state, which then
decides how much to transfer back for investments.
Former President and front-runner Michelle Bachelet, who is
poised to be elected to top office in December's run-off vote,
says her government would continue to fund the miner. However,
it does not mention how.
Factoring in Codelco's stake in El Abra and Anglo Sur,
production rose 4.5 percent to around 1.31 million tonnes in the
January to September period.
In addition to dwindling ore grades and weaker copper prices
, Codelco is also struggling to contain costs.
The company's direct cash costs were $1.652 per pound of
copper in the January to September period, a 5 percent increase
from 2012 levels.