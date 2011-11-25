* Codelco sees one of best output years ever in 2011

By Alexandra Ulmer and Fabian Cambero

SANTIAGO, Nov 25 The world's top copper producer, Chile's Codelco [CODEL.UL], said on Friday that its copper output from January to September rose on better ore grades and its pre-tax profit jumped on record prices for the red metal.

State miner Codelco produced 1.25 million tonnes of copper in the nine months to September, up 3.5 percent from the same period last year, it said in a statement to Chile's market regulator.

Adding in 42,000 tonnes of output from its stake in the El Abra mine, output during the period rises to 1.292 million tonnes, Codelco said.

The state-run miner said pre-tax profits jumped 37 percent to $5.3 billion during the period from a year earlier, boosted by copper prices trading at historic highs for much of the year -- though prices have slipped in recent months on fears the euro zone crisis will hit global growth and demand.

"Our results are basically influenced by three variables... first the increase in production levels as well as favorable copper prices... and other relevant prices such as molybdenum, (sulfuric) acid and gold prices," Codelco CFO Thomas Keller said at a press conference on Friday. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ TAKE A LOOK-Chile mining: labor, energy woes [ID:nN1E77G1YA] TAKE A LOOK-Anglo defies Codelco's option [ID:nL6E7M96CW] ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

A Chilean peso CLP=CL that traded at record highs during much of the first half of the year hurt export-competitiveness, he added.

Codelco is having one of its best production years ever, and will beat its 1.7 million tonne output target for 2011, Chairman Gerardo Jofre told Reuters on Wednesday. [ID:nN1E7AM1XL]

Molybdenum output totaled 17,000 tonnes during the January-September period, Codelco said. The firm said cash costs rose to average $1.076 per pound of copper during the first nine months of the year, up 5.9 percent from the same period in 2010.

PLAN TO FACE ECONOMIC WOES

Codelco can activate a "plan B" that would include boosting productivity and delaying spending if the metal's prices fall further or if growth in voracious copper consumer China eases, Hernandez said.

"(We would have to) tighten our belt," Hernandez said, if the global economic scenario grows gloomier. "For now (sales to China) have been good in terms of volumes ... There aren't indications of lower demand from clients."

While Hernandez said his medium- and long-term market outlook remained optimistic, he expected price volatility to continue in the short term.

LME copper prices CMCU3 have shed nearly 9 percent so far in November, posting the third loss in four months as investors are unsure about the outlook for demand with Europe mired in a crippling sovereign debt crisis, the U.S. economy underperforming and top consumer China's manufacturing sector slowing down. [ID:nL5E7MP0XD]

"We're not at ease with current prices," Hernandez said.

Codelco said on Friday it is open to negotiating a deal with global miner Anglo American that safeguards the "value" of a disputed asset option, but the two sides have yet to talk. [ID:nN1E7AO0U2] (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Fabian Cambero; editing by Andrea Evans)