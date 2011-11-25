BRIEF-Elliott releases statement on growing calls for change from BHP shareholders
* Elliott says released statement regarding growing calls for change from BHP shareholders as company prepares to announce a new chairperson
SANTIAGO Nov 25 The world's top copper producer, Chile's Codelco [CODEL.UL], said on Friday it produced 1.25 million tonnes of copper in the nine months to September, up 3.5 percent from the same period last year.
The state-run miner said pre-tax profits rose 37 percent during the January-September period from a year earlier to $5.3 billion.
Codelco is having one of its best production years ever, and will beat its 1.7 million tonne output target for 2011, Chairman Gerardo Jofre told Reuters on Wednesday. [ID:nN1E7AM1XL] (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Fabian Cambero, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
June 13 Soupman Inc, the company that licensed the name and recipes of the chef who inspired the tyrannical "Soup Nazi" character on the television comedy "Seinfeld," filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.