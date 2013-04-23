* Protest for higher salaries, improved benefits delays shifts * Codelco's Andina, Salvador operations affected * Labor unrest seen ticking up during electoral year (Adds details on deposits, links, background on Codelco) SANTIAGO, April 23 Operations at world No. 1 copper producer Codelco's massive Chilean mines returned to normal on Tuesday morning after a contract worker protest to demand higher salaries and improved benefits delayed shifts, the state-run company said on Tuesday. Codelco had to implement contingency shifts at its massive Andina mine, which produced 250,000 tonnes of copper last year, and the smaller Salvador deposit, which produced 63,000 tonnes in 2012. "The situation normalized first in El Teniente and in the Northern district (Chuquicamata, Radomiro Tomic, Gabriela Mistral and Ministro Hales)," Codelco said in a statement. "In Andina and Salvador, we resorted to contingency shifts with the aim of guaranteeing people's security and the adequate maintenance of equipment." Operations were fully normalized at 11am local time (2pm GMT), it added. The labor action came on the heels of a 24-hour company-wide strike by unionized workers earlier this month to demand improved job security and better safety. Labor unrest is increasing this year ahead of November's presidential election as unions seek to make their issues heard. Codelco saw its output skid 5.1 percent to 1.647 million tonnes last year due to dwindling performance at its massive, ageing deposits in northern Chile, which dragged down production to its lowest level since 2008. The tumble crystallizes the major challenges ahead for Codelco, which has embarked on an ambitious long-term investment plan with the aim of producing more than 2 million tonnes of red metal by 2021. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero and Alexandra Ulmer; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Grant McCool and Sofina Mirza-Reid)