SANTIAGO, July 15 Codelco, Chile's state-owned
copper producer, said it suspended construction work at its
northern mines on Monday after a contract workers' protest
turned violent, though production has not been affected.
Some 300 contract workers building the Ministro Hales mine
blocked access roads to the campsite and staged a protest that
turned violent, Codelco, the world's No. 1 copper producer, said
in a statement.
"There is a situation that is beyond our control and in
order to protect the integrity of the 5,000 workers and
personnel that sleep at the campsite, as well as the company's
assets, the corporation has found it necessary to suspend"
construction, Codelco said.
Codelco is in the midst of building the roughly
$3 billion Ministro Hales mine, scheduled to come on line at the
end of this year and produce around 183,000 tonnes of copper a
year. It is also expanding some of its massive, ageing mines in
the North, including Chuquicamata and Radomiro Tomic.
Protests have "interrupted the activities of projects under
construction, but have not until now affected production at
Codelco's divisions in (Chile's northern) region II."
The miner's output skidded last year to 1.647 million tonnes
of copper, pressured by lower ore grades, harder rocks and
deeper deposits.