SANTIAGO Nov 22 The world's top copper producer, Chile's Codelco, said on Thursday it produced 1.189 million tonnes of copper in the January to September period, down 5.0 percent year-on-year.

The state-run miner said profits before tax and extraordinary items jumped 27.3 percent during the period from a year earlier to $6.777 billion.

Codelco has said it expects to produce around 1.7 million tonnes of copper this year, slightly under 2011's levels as ore grades decline.