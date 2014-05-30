BRIEF-CCA Industries qtrly earnings per share $0.03
* Cca Industries Inc Reports net income for the first quarter ended February 28, 2017
SANTIAGO May 30 World No. 1 copper producer Codelco on Friday said output slipped 0.3 percent in the first quarter to 383,000 metric tonnes, while its pre-tax profit fell 38 percent to $539 million. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito, Editing by Franklin Paul)
SYDNEY, April 18 Shanghai aluminium turned positive on Tuesday after an initial retreat on signs of robust demand and output cuts in China.