* Anglo, Codelco reach deal in bitter copper spat
* Valuation takes into account Anglo's sale to Mitsubishi
SANTIAGO Aug 23 World No.1 copper producer
Chile will reap more than $1.3 billion in taxes from sales of
Anglo American's south-central Sur properties, state
miner Codelco said on Thursday.
"Over $1.3 billion in taxes are generated for the Chilean
state," Codelco said on its website. "... Due to Anglo's sale to
Mitsubishi in November 2011, as well as the transactions that
now involve Mitsui and Codelco."
Anglo agreed to sell a stake in its Sur assets to Chilean
rival Codelco at a discount to the market price, ending a
bruising 10-month battle between the mining titans, they said
earlier on Thursday.