By Fabian Cambero
SANTIAGO, April 9 Chile Codelco copper giant CEO
Diego Hernandez told Reuters on Monday he does not see spot
copper TC/RC, or charges paid by miners to smelters for
converting concentrate into refined metal, falling further.
"Spot (rates) have fallen but long-term contracts are still
with their negotiated prices," the head of the world's top
copper miner said on the sidelines of the ExpoMin mining fair.
A low rate suggests tight supply, as world leading copper
producer Chile battles dwindling ore grades in tired mines,
freak weather and work stoppages in its massive deposits.
"I think it's difficult (for the charges to fall more),"
Hernandez said. "It's hard for them to be negative."
In 2010, copper concentrate supply was so scarce after
swathes of mining capacity were shuttered during the global
economic crisis that charges plunged to zero and there were
reports of Chinese copper smelters paying mines for material.
In late March, spot standard-grade concentrate was sold to
China at TC/RCs of $53 a tonne and 5.3 cents a pound,
respectively, compared to TC/RCs of $60-$63.5 and 6-6.35 cents
for shipments in 2012, two smelter sources said. Offers from
international trading houses were at around $40 and 4 cents.
Chilean copper output rose 6.5 percent in February from a
year earlier, on higher ore grades and due to a low base of
comparison with 2011, the government said last month.