SANTIAGO, April 18 Chile's state-owned miner Codelco said on Monday that operations at its El Teniente underground copper mine were still suspended following torrential rains over the weekend, and that it expects to restart operations on Thursday.

The world No.1 copper producer told Reuters that it loses approximately 1,500 tonnes of copper output each day the mine is halted. It expects the mine to be suspended for a total of six days. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito)