Investors skeptical Ford CEO change will revive stock price
NEW YORK, May 22 Ford Motor Co's unexpected decision to replace its chief executive officer on Monday may not be the catalyst that revives its slumping share prices.
SANTIAGO, April 18 Chile's state-owned miner Codelco said on Monday that operations at its El Teniente underground copper mine were still suspended following torrential rains over the weekend, and that it expects to restart operations on Thursday.
The world No.1 copper producer told Reuters that it loses approximately 1,500 tonnes of copper output each day the mine is halted. It expects the mine to be suspended for a total of six days. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito)
BRASILIA, May 22 Brazilian President Michel Temer, facing growing calls for his resignation over a corruption scandal, said he would not step down even if he was formally indicted by the Supreme Court.