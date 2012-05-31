By Alexandra Ulmer
SANTIAGO May 30 Chilean power company Colbun
warned on Wednesday that unclear regulations are an obstacle for
its embattled HidroAysen mega hydro power joint venture and that
its board has recommended suspending transmission line impact
studies.
The 2,750 megawatt, $3.2 billion HidroAysen complex, one of
power-starved Chile's biggest energy projects, has faced an
uphill battle against public opinion as environmental and social
groups in Chile, the world's top copper producer, increasingly
oppose power and mining developments.
HidroAysen, which is majority owned by Chilean energy
generator Endesa, said later on Wednesday its board
would study the recommendation and that development of its
five-dam project is continuing as planned.
"As long as there is no national policy that counts with
broad consensus and provides the energy guidelines that this
country needs, Colbun feels the conditions to develop energy
projects of this scale and complexity aren't met," Colbun said
in a statement to Chile's regulator.
It said its board had recommended suspending the impact
study for the transmission line indefinitely, sounding a warning
shot to the government.
"It will be the mission of executive and legislative powers
to reach a consensus on the regulatory and institutional changes
necessary to make viable the generation and transmission
projects Chile's economic and social development demands."
Colbun is open to adapting the HidroAysen project, the firm
added.
HidroAysen wants clearer regulations and clarity about state
plans to build a public transmission line, which the project's
executive vice president told the Reuters Latin American
Investment Summit on Tuesday was "an area of uncertainty".
The project has faced opposition from environmentalists who
say it will spoil swaths of pristine Patagonia.
Miners and energy firms in Chile in turn have been
increasingly vocal over what they say is an unclear regulatory
framework that has resulted in environmentally approved projects
being delayed, suspended or terminated in the courts.
Chile's power matrix has a capacity of 17,000 megawatts and
the government aims to add another 8,000 megawatts by 2020, but
several major projects have faced legal delays.