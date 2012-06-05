Brazil's Vale signs $2 bln credit line, replacing 2013 agreement
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian mining firm Vale SA said on Friday it had lined up a five-year $2 billion revolving credit facility, replacing a five-year $2 billion line agreed in 2013.
SANTIAGO, June 5 Chile's Colbun said on Tuesday it has no plans to sell part or all of its 49 percent stake in the HidroAysen mega hydropower joint venture project.
The board of Colbun recommended on May 30 holding off submitting an environmental impact study for a transmission line for HidroAysen, saying the country's regulations need to be cleared up.
The 2,750 megawatt, $3.2 billion HidroAysen project, which Colbun is developing in a joint venture with generator Endesa , has faced an uphill battle against public opinion, as environmental and social groups in Chile increasingly oppose massive energy projects in the world's top copper producer.
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian mining firm Vale SA said on Friday it had lined up a five-year $2 billion revolving credit facility, replacing a five-year $2 billion line agreed in 2013.
TORONTO, June 9 Activist investor Carl Icahn reduced his stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, to 6.33 percent as of June 6, from 7.2 percent in late November, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.