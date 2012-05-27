SANTIAGO May 27 The world's No. 3 copper mine,
Chile's Collahuasi, is gradually resuming mining operations
following the accidental death of a worker late Saturday,
spokeswoman Bernardita Fernandez told Reuters on Sunday.
Julio Patricio Pinones, 37, was killed at the mine while
working with drilling equipment, Collahuasi's union said on its
website. Pinones is the third worker to die in an accident at
Collahuasi this year.
Collahuasi "voluntarily halted operations in
all its areas after the worker death ... and has been gradually
restarting operations on Sunday," Fernandez said. "The specific
area where the accident happened will be halted until an
investigation into (the death) is complete," she added.
Collahuasi did not say what impact the temporary stoppage
could have on output.
The mine was beset by work stoppages, bad weather and
accidents last year, triggering a 10 percent tumble in output to
about 453,000 tonnes of copper - its lowest production figure
since 2007.