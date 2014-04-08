SANTIAGO, April 8 Chilean copper miner
Collahuasi said on Tuesday that it has received
authorization to reactivate its Patache port in the country's
north following a massive 8.2 magnitude earthquake and tsunami
last week.
"We just received authorization and a ship has already
entered the port to load," Chief Executive Officer Jorge Gomez
told Reuters on the sidelines of the CESCO/CRU copper conference
in capital city Santiago.
Gomez said the impact from the April 1 quake is "minor".
