SANTIAGO Feb 21 The world's No. 3 copper mine, Chile's Collahuasi, has halted all its mining and plant operations following the death of a worker due to an accident in its sulfide plant on Monday afternoon, mine spokeswoman Bernardita Fernandez told Reuters on Tuesday.

The mine, owned jointly by Anglo American Plc and Xstrata Plc, produced 504,000 tonnes of copper in 2010. Collahuasi already halted its sulfide plant on Monday following the accident to allow for an investigation into the death of the worker.

The mine's port was operating normally, Fernandez said. (Reporting By Fabian Cambero.)