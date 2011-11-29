SANTIAGO, Nov 29 (Reuters)- Chile's giant Collahuasi mine
said on Tuesday its copper concentrate output has been halted
and its copper cathode production is limited due to a workers'
stoppage that started on Monday.
Some workers in Collahuasi, which is the world's No. 3
copper mine, on Monday downed tools over fears of coming
layoffs. The company later on Monday announced it had laid off
a "limited" number of workers, a move that could heighten
tensions between management and the union, and said on Tuesday
it had implemented a contingency plan. [ID:nN1E7AS08J]
Officials for Collahuasi, which produces roughly 3 percent
of the world's copper and is owned by miners Xstrata XTA.L
and Anglo American (AAL.L), said in a statement its Patache
port was operating normally. Collahuasi produced 504,000 tonnes
of copper in 2010, when output was hit by a month-long strike.
(Reporting by Fabian Cambero. Writing by Alexandra Ulmer)