SANTIAGO Feb 21 The world's No. 3 copper
mine, Chile's Collahuasi, halted operations of its sulfides
plant after an explosion killed a worker on Monday afternoon,
mine spokeswoman Bernardita Fernandez said Tuesday.
"The plant was paralyzed while the investigation is being
conducted," Fernandez told Reuters. It was not immediately clear
how long plant operations would be halted or if the stoppage
would have an effect on the mine's annual production.
Collahuasi, owned jointly by Anglo American Plc and
Xstrata Plc, produced 504,000 tonnes of copper in 2010,
when it was hit by a month-long strike.
Plant operator Cristian Araya died after a pump in the pools
of Collahuasi's sulfides plant burst, the mine's union said on
its web site.
Severe snow caused the mine to halt extraction operations on
Sunday evening until Monday morning, though output was not
affected.