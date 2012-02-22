* World No. 3 copper mine halted ops, plant, port * Mine's 2011 output around 453,000 tonnes; down 10 pct y/y SANTIAGO, Feb 22 The world's No. 3 copper mine, Chile's Collahuasi, resumed mining operations early on Wednesday after halting them following the death of a worker, spokeswoman Bernardita Fernandez said. "Mine, plant and port operations restarted today," Fernandez said in a statement. The worker died in an accident at the sulfide plant on Monday afternoon and the other operations stopped on Tuesday. Collahuasi, which produces around 3 percent of the world's copper and is owned jointly by Anglo American Plc and Xstrata Plc, did not say what impact the stoppage would have on output. The mine was beset by work stoppages, bad weather and accidents last year, triggering a 10 percent tumble in output to a little over 453,000 tonnes - its lowest production figure since 2007. Plant operator Cristian Araya died after a pump in the pools of Collahuasi's sulfides plant burst, the mine's union said on its website. Collahuasi, which is 4,400 meters above sea level, has experienced heavy snowfalls in the past few days, halting extraction operations from Sunday evening to Monday morning, although output was not affected. Weather, labor and energy problems last year meant that copper output in Chile, the world's top producer of the metal, suffered a 3.2 percent fall in output to 5.24 million tonnes compared with 2010.