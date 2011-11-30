* 2-day stoppage triggered by fears of lay-offs * Stoppage halted concentrate, disrupted cathode output * Collahuasi is world's No.3 copper mine By Fabian Cambero SANTIAGO, Nov 30 (Reuters)- Workers at Chile's giant Collahuasi mine have ended a two-day labor stoppage that disrupted output, the operator and union of the world's No. 3 copper mine said Wednesday. Collahuasi said on Tuesday its copper concentrate output was halted and its copper cathode output limited due to the stoppage, which started on Monday over feared lay-offs. It gave no details on the status of output or how much production the mine had lost. Collahuasi, which is owned by miners Xstrata and Anglo American , mines about 3 percent of the world's copper and produced 504,000 tonnes of copper in 2010, when output was hit by a month-long strike. "Workers who were staging the illegal stoppage inside the deposit stopped their labor action early this morning," the mine said in a statement. The union confirmed later on Wednesday that the stoppage has been called off. "(Worker) shifts are already returning to work and I think tomorrow (operations) will be normalized," union leader Lincon Espinoza said. The mine's operator announced on Monday it had laid off a "limited" number of workers in response to a partial one-day strike in October. It said on Wednesday that 30 workers already notified they had been fired would remain so, and that it would revise the status of another 32 workers who were due to be notified later in the day.Output this year had so far been minimally impacted by a 24-hour strike in July and the stoppage in October. Chile's mining sector has been plagued by disruptions in recent months due to harsh weather, equipment failure and strikes as workers tap into a wider vein of growing discontent among Chileans demanding a bigger share of an economic boom fueled by high international copper prices. Collahuasi will not be able to make up all of the output lost due to disruptions earlier in the year, CEO Giancarlo Bruno told Reuters last week. Some workers at Collahuasi held a partial one-day strike in October over bonus payments, but the company said production was not affected. That in turn followed a 32-day strike over pay by workers at Collahuasi that began in November last year, the longest ever at a private mine in Chile. Analysts say union posturing due to internal politics has also been a factor.