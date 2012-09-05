GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil rebounds but jitters keep Treasury yields, dollar down
* Sterling mostly flat before UK election (Adds Wall Street close; updates throughout)
SANTIAGO, Sept 5 A ship from world No. 3 copper mine Collahuasi, jointly owned by miners Anglo American Plc and Xstrata Plc, did not end up having to leave port on Wednesday as a tsunami alert for Chile was lifted, the port's captain told Reuters.
The Patache port initially ordered ships to leave the port after the Chilean navy issued a tsunami alert after a powerful 7.6-magnitude earthquake rocked Costa Rica on Wednesday.
Chile revoked the alert about an hour later.
World No. 1 copper producer Chile exports much of its red metal from ports in the mineral-rich North.
* Sterling mostly flat before UK election (Adds Wall Street close; updates throughout)
PARIS, June 6 French president Emmanuel Macron told crown prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan on Tuesday that he was deeply concerned about rising tensions in the Gulf and that France would be "uncompromising" in the fight against terrorism.