SANTIAGO, June 19 Chile's Collahuasi copper mine
has fired 31 workers for participating in a strike earlier this
week, the union representing the miners and the company said on
Friday.
Union No. 1 at Collahuasi, which led a 24-hour strike on
Monday over working conditions and benefits, said it would take
legal actions against the company.
"These persons had a history of serious warnings, and by
participating in this illegal strike they gravely breached their
work contracts, which is why they were let go," said Collahuasi.
Chile's Mining Federation, a union umbrella organization,
said the company's measures were "abusive" and said that labor
actions would continue.
Collahuasi, one of the world's largest copper mines, is a
partnership between Glencore Plc and Anglo American Plc
.
In 2014, Collahuasi produced around 470,400 tonnes of
copper, or nearly 8 percent of top producer Chile's total
output.
Chile, which produces a third of the world's copper, is
struggling with dwindling ore grades in many of its aging
deposits, although new mines and recoveries in troubled ones are
pushing up overall output.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Fabian Cambero; Editing by
Richard Chang)