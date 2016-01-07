SANTIAGO Jan 7 Chile's Finance Minister Rodrigo
Valdes on Thursday said that instances of collusion, such as the
most recent price-fixing scheme by three supermarket chains, are
a threat to the "efficiency and productivity of the economy."
On Wednesday, Chile's competition regulator accused
supermarket chains Cencosud and SMU and the
local unit of Wal-Mart Stores Inc of participating in a
price-fixing scheme involving fresh chicken.
"This is very bad for confidence and is another blow to the
legitimacy of the system, this goes beyond the specific case
only and has collateral effects that are deeply negative," said
Valdes.
He added that the government would give legislative priority
to a bill the would stiffen fines and seek to punish with jail
time those who commit collusion.
(Reporting by Gram Slattery; Writing by Anthony Esposito)