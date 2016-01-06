UPDATE 1-U.S. mortgage activity posts biggest drop since December - MBA
* Refinancing activity records biggest weekly drop since December
SANTIAGO Jan 6 Chile's competition regulator accused supermarket chains Cencosud and SMU and the local unit of Wal-Mart Stores Inc of participating in a price-fixing scheme involving fresh chicken, local media reported on Wednesday.
The regulator is looking to fine each company around $22 million for their alleged participation in the scheme, local papers Pulso and Diario Financiero reported. (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Refinancing activity records biggest weekly drop since December
TORONTO, May 17 Canada's main stock index fell at the open on Wednesday in broad-based declines led by banks, but losses were tempered by higher gold prices, which bolstered precious metal mining shares.