SANTIAGO, April 17 Three people were killed and
at least seven injured in the Chilean capital Santiago, after an
accident at a concert by British punk band Doom, local media
reported on Friday.
"According to information from the manager there were more
people in the club than should have been, and a balcony
collapsed," police chief Hugo Inzulza told journalists.
He said that police were investigating the reasons behind
the incident, which took place late Thursday night in a gig
venue downtown.
Doom, a long-running anarcho-punk band from Birmingham,
could not immediately be reached for comment. A Facebook page
relating to the event appeared to have been taken down.
