(Updates with Finance Minister quotes) By Anthony Esposito SANTIAGO, June 8 Chile's government will send a bill to congress that contains measures to protect jobs as part of an economic contingency plan aimed at mitigating the impact of global financial turbulence, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain said on Friday. Larrain said it was not guaranteed the government would use the job measures, but that it wanted to be prepared. Larrain said last week the government was not yet planning to implement its contingency plan. The government drew up its emergency plan last year to protect liquidity, jobs and foster investment. Officials said earlier this year the government could tap sovereign wealth fund savings if necessary, which total around $20 billion. "It is an element of the contingency plan," Larrain told reporters. "No we are not saying we will definitely use this mechanism, but rather that we are going to have it ready." "We've always said that we will evaluate the plan and activate it gradually, but more than activate it what we are doing is creating a mechanism to protect jobs and better respond to the external crisis." The jobs measures would allow employees to opt to work half time for half pay, and then boost their income to 75 percent of its normal level thanks to job insurance. Chile, the world's No.1 copper producer, has been bracing for a slowdown in demand globally and especially from China, the world's leading consumer of the metal, and is preparing for fallout from the euro zone crisis. The economy is already feeling the impact of global financial turbulence via lower international copper prices, but it should still grow by 4.0 percent or more this year, President Sebastian Pinera told Reuters on Friday. Chile's economic growth eased in April from March, central bank data showed on Tuesday, reinforcing expectations that it will keep interest rates on hold in coming months.