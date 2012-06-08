(Updates with Finance Minister quotes)
By Anthony Esposito
SANTIAGO, June 8 Chile's government will send a
bill to congress that contains measures to protect jobs as part
of an economic contingency plan aimed at mitigating the impact
of global financial turbulence, Finance Minister Felipe Larrain
said on Friday.
Larrain said it was not guaranteed the government would use
the job measures, but that it wanted to be prepared. Larrain
said last week the government was not yet planning to implement
its contingency plan.
The government drew up its emergency plan last year to
protect liquidity, jobs and foster investment. Officials said
earlier this year the government could tap sovereign wealth fund
savings if necessary, which total around $20 billion.
"It is an element of the contingency plan," Larrain told
reporters. "No we are not saying we will definitely use this
mechanism, but rather that we are going to have it ready."
"We've always said that we will evaluate the plan and
activate it gradually, but more than activate it what we are
doing is creating a mechanism to protect jobs and better respond
to the external crisis."
The jobs measures would allow employees to opt to work half
time for half pay, and then boost their income to 75 percent of
its normal level thanks to job insurance.
Chile, the world's No.1 copper producer, has been bracing
for a slowdown in demand globally and especially from China, the
world's leading consumer of the metal, and is preparing for
fallout from the euro zone crisis.
The economy is already feeling the impact of global
financial turbulence via lower international copper prices, but
it should still grow by 4.0 percent or more this year, President
Sebastian Pinera told Reuters on Friday.
Chile's economic growth eased in April from March, central
bank data showed on Tuesday, reinforcing expectations that it
will keep interest rates on hold in coming months.
(Writing by Simon Gardner; Editing by Andrew Hay)