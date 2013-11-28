SANTIAGO Nov 28 Two shareholders of Chilean coal-fired Guacolda thermoelectric plant are seeking to sell their stakes in the roughly 608- megawatt complex, one of the two companies said on Thursday.

Chilean industrial conglomerate Empresas Copec and Inversiones Ultraterra both have a 25-percent stake in the plant located in the north of the power-strapped Andean country.

Chilean energy firm AES Gener owns the remaining 50 percent.

"The possibility of buying all or part of these shares will depend on conditions," AES Gener said in a statement later on Thursday.

Copec, in a statement to the Chilean regulator, said it was unclear if the sale would materialize and that it was not possible to give a financial estimate for the potential transaction as of yet.

The company did not provide a reason for the potential sale.

A Copec spokesman did not immeditely reply to comment.

Guacolda contributed around 9 percent of generation of Chile's central SIC energy grid last year, according to a document on the plant's web site.

Miners in the world's No.1 copper producer are avid for new and cheaper power sources amid an energy squeeze.

An estimated 8,000 megawatts need to be added to Chile's 17,000 MW of power production capacity by the end of the decade, the government says.