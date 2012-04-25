SANTIAGO, April 25 Chile's industrial conglomerate Copec said on Wednesday it plans to invest $1.4 billion in 2012, up sharply from an earlier estimate of $1 billion but well below the $1.9 billion invested last year.

The company, among the world's five largest wood pulp exporters, in March reported a net profit of $933 million for full-year 2011, below the $1.014 billion posted in 2010.