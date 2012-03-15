SANTIAGO, March 15 Chile's Celulosa Arauco, one of the world's top wood pulp producers and a unit of industrial conglomerate Copec, said Thursday that pulp prices have leveled out and are recovering from last year's slump.

"Pulp prices bottomed out in December for both softwood and hardwood, we believe the downward trend has stopped. The outlook so far is positive," Arauco's head of corporate finance and investor relations, Jose Luis Rosso, said on the company's quarterly conference call.

Arauco's fourth quarter pulp sales, net of energy sales, slipped 4.8 percent quarter-on-quarter to $480.8 million, due to average prices that were 19.4 percent lower, partially offset by an 18.1 percent increase in sales volumes, the company said in a statement.

"What we have seen in the first quarter is a recovery in demand. The main player here is China ... We see a much healthier pulp market than at the end of 2011," he added.

Analysts' forecasts, however, are not as rosy on the longer-term prospects for pulp prices.

"We are cautious on the multiyear outlook for pulp and highly skeptical of the recent rebound in prices as new capacity additions should begin to outpace demand growth by year-end 2012 through 2014," local brokerage Banchile Inversiones-Citi said in a note to clients earlier this week.

Arauco also envisages the likelihood of increased capacity weighing on pulp prices next year.

"For next year there are some factors that could impact pulp (prices) and one of those is the entry of new capacity in hardwood," Rosso said.

Production from the Montes del Plata pulp mill, a joint venture between Finnish paper maker Stora Enso and Arauco, which is due to start operating early in 2013, would likely be a factor weighing on prices next year, he said.

Arauco has budgeted over $700 million in capital expenditures for 2012.

The company will set aside some $450 million for maintenance work, around $66 million to pay for a panel mill acquisition in North Carolina which it announced in January, and $200 million for its share of Montes del Plata, Rosso said.