SANTIAGO, March 9 Chile's industrial
conglomerate Copec on Friday reported an 8 percent drop
in 2011 profit from a year earlier, stung by soaring sales costs
despite a near-doubling revenue.
The company, among the world's five largest wood pulp
exporters, reported a net profit of $933 million for the full
year, below the $1.014 billion posted in 2010 and the $1.035
billion forecast by a Reuters poll.
"The drop in the company's operating profit is due in large
part to a deterioration of the operating result of the forestry
sector, which was hit by a downward trend in wood pulp prices
during the second half of the year, as well as rising production
and administrative costs," Copec said in a statement to Chile's
regulator.
Lower demand in Europe, oversupply in Asia, credit
restrictions in China and general uncertainty dragged wood pulp
prices to a trough in the last quarter of the year, Copec added.
Revenue for the full year 2011 period was $21.125 billion,
jumping nearly 74 percent from 2010, but a near doubling of
sales costs hit the conglomerate's margins.
Copec, one of the top-weighted stocks in Santiago's
blue-chip IPSA stock index, also has fuel distribution
and fishing divisions. It announced in January that it will
invest around $1 billion this year.
Shares of the conglomerate closed down 0.33 percent on
Friday, before Copec announced its earnings, underperforming the
wider IPSA index, which ended up 0.11 percent.