(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By Andy Home
LONDON, April 12 Do you remember JPMorgan's
Physical Copper Trust?
Registered in October 2010 with the Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC), it was probably one of the most controversial
commodity investment vehicles ever conceived.
Although structured as a publicly-traded stock offering, it
was to be backed by physical copper, 61,800 tonnes of it. Within
days BlackRock had filed for an identical product almost twice
the size with an implied holding of 121,000 tonnes.
Copper manufacturers were outraged at the concept of
nebulous "investors" stepping into the physical supply chain and
several of them fought a two-year rearguard action in the courts
to block it.
That action was ultimately unsuccessful. But by the time the
SEC approved both products in late 2012, the investment tide had
already turned.
The initial boom in commodities investment had turned to
bust, leaving a long trail of fund casualties in its wake.
A new boom is currently building momentum but it's a boom of
a completely different kind, a reminder that investment trends
in metals such as copper follow their own cycle, one which can
interact in price in unexpected ways.
Link to my presentation at the Thomson Reuters GFMS seminar
at CESCO Week in Santiago, Chile: tmsnrt.rs/1Q49nEY
BOOM (PART 1)
With hindsight JPMorgan and BlackRock's physical copper
funds represented the high-water mark of the first boom in
commodities investment.
Money was pouring into the sector, $71 billion of it in 2009
and $91 billion in 2010, according to estimates from Barclays
Capital.
Heavy-weight pension funds such as The California Public
Employees Retirement System (CalPERS) had been experimenting
with the commodities sector since 2006, Commodities, the idea
went, behaved differently from stocks and bonds and therefore
acted both as stabilizers in a broader portfolio and as a
built-in inflationary hedge.
The trickle of initial investment, however, turned into a
deluge in the wake of the Global Financial Crisis.
Central banks changed the rules of the previous investment
game, offering both stick and carrot for fund managers to invest
in commodities.
In the developed world zero interest rates and quantitative
easing wreaked havoc on returns on cash and bonds, both bedrock
components of most big funds' portfolios.
China, meanwhile, was so alarmed at the contraction in
exports that it unleashed a massive infrastructure stimulus,
stimulating prices across the commodities spectrum.
Nuanced academic arguments on portfolio diversification were
swamped in the general stampede to move money out of
non-performing assets into rising commodities.
Those two physical copper funds were conceived as a way of
tapping into that surge in interest, aimed as they were at the
most conservative of U.S. pension funds, those prohibited from
investing in anything other than U.S. listed stocks.
BUST
However, by the time that the SEC gave its formal seal of
approval to JPMorgan's physical copper trust in December 2012,
the rationale for investing in commodities was already
unraveling.
The copper price peaked at $10,190 per tonne in February
2011. By December 2012 it had fallen below $8,000 per tonne,
undermining the appeal of what was in essence a bull-market
product.
It wasn't just copper. As the tail winds of Chinese stimulus
faded, the entire industrial commodities sector was topping out,
bringing an end to what had been a one-way bet since the start
of 2009.
At a deeper level early experimenters such as CalPERS were
finding that commodities were not behaving as expected. The
years 2009-2011 were characterised by the risk-on-risk-off trade
with every part of the risk universe moving in lock-step.
And by the time that changed, it was to the detriment of
commodities, which started falling even while stock indices were
still rising.
Assets under management in the commodities space peaked at
$451 billion in the fourth quarter of 2012, according to
Barclays.
Under the double impact of collapsing prices and
disinvestment the figure had fallen to just $160 billion at the
end of last year, the lowest level since 2007.
Did the mass exit by fund managers exacerbate the collapse
in prices? It depends on whether you believe the original
investment boom was a driver of rising prices in 2009-2010.
Disentangling cause and correlation is nigh impossible and
the whole topic is still a subject of heated debate.
But it is worth considering that the outflow of money from
the base metals complex may have translated into the loss of
over 600,000 tonnes of continuously rolling long positioning by
funds invested in a commodity index such as Goldman Sachs' GSCI.
BOOM (PART II)
Just as investment interest in commodities was dwindling in
the developed world, it was about to flourish in a completely
different form in a completely different place.
The London Metal Exchange copper price plunged over 11
percent over the course of just two days in January 2015.
It did so because of a wave of selling emanating from the
Shanghai Futures Exchange, where market open interest hit an
all-time high and volumes were the second highest on record.
Overnight the rest of the market woke up to the existence of
little-known Chinese hedge funds such as the exotically named
Shanghai Chaos.
Unlike their Western counterparts, who had been drawn into
commodities on the long side via broad-based commodity indices,
these new players showed they could aggressively play markets
from the short side.
And they returned to attack the copper market in both July
and November of last year.
Indeed, by November, it wasn't just copper that was being
hit. Both Shanghai aluminium and zinc contracts saw mass bear
raids with volumes and open interest spiking to previously
unseen levels. Aluminium was particularly interesting since the
Shanghai contract had historically been relatively low in
liquidity relative to copper.
In both cases the bear attacks lasted only a few days,
suggesting a retail crowd surge that may have been looking for
new ways to express a negative view on the Chinese growth story
after Beijing clamped down on "malicious short-selling" on
Chinese stock markets in July last year.
Five years after JPMorgan and BlackRock dreamt of bringing
metals to the masses via their pension fund managers, the masses
in China appear to have found their own path to commodity
markets.
THE FUTURE IS UNCERTAIN
There's still considerable uncertainty to what exactly is
taking place on China's commodity exchanges.
But the argument that retail players are getting involved
was strengthened this year when trading volumes in Shanghai
steel contracts and the Dalian iron ore contract went supernova.
The price of iron ore surged by 20 percent in a single-day,
on March 8, and it did so amid an explosion of trading volume on
the Dalian exchange.
One of the most physically-rooted commodities, it seems, was
dragged sharply higher by speculative trading flows.
It's a new phenomenon for commodity markets, where
investment has in the past been largely confined to professional
fund managers. High entry thresholds, particularly on the LME
itself, have locked out all but the very wealthiest man in the
street.
And it's happening just as Western fund managers are
starting to dip their toes in the commodity waters again.
Barclays estimates that more than $20 billion flowed into
commodities in January and February this year, the strongest
start to any year since 2011.
Most of that investment went into precious metals and the
energy sector, but if it is the start of a larger
(re-)investment trend, it will only be a matter of time before
the trickle-down effect washes into the base metals sector.
And who knows? Maybe the dust will be blown off those
filings for physical copper funds at some stage in the future.
After all, a long-only physically-backed copper investment
to ultra-conservative pension fund managers may be a much easier
sell now than it was back in December 2012.
(Editing by Louise Heavens)