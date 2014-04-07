(Adds details on China and production, CEO quotes)

By Alexandra Ulmer and Fabian Cambero

SANTIAGO, April 7 China's economic problems are minor and are unlikely to trigger a crisis in the world's biggest metals consumer, the chief executive officer of Chilean miner Antofagasta Minerals Plc told Reuters on Monday.

Copper prices fell to 3-1/2-year lows in March after a bond default by a Chinese company aroused fears about credit problems in the country. Prices have since steadied, but investors are still wary of slowing growth rates in the Asian giant.

But mining industry veteran Diego Hernandez, who used to head Chilean state copper producer Codelco, brushed aside major fears about the health of the Chinese economy.

"We think the Chinese economy is fairly solid," he said during an interview in his office in Chile, the world's top producer of the red metal, as part of the CESCO/CRU copper conference. "It may have some problems, but they're minor."

The London-listed company's first-quarter production was on target, Hernandez added. And Antofagasta's $1.9 billion Antucoya copper project is on time and on budget.

Chilean Hernandez cautioned that it was too soon to comprehensively evaluate how the Andean country's new center-left president Michelle Bachelet might affect the mining industry. (Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer and Fabian Cambero; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Lisa Von Ahn)