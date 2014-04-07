* Antofagasta first quarter copper output on target-CEO

* Antucoya project on budget and on time, Hernandez says

* Too soon to comprehensively evaluate Bachelet plans-CEO (Adds details on financing, Chile)

By Alexandra Ulmer and Fabian Cambero

SANTIAGO, April 7 China's economic problems are minor and are unlikely to trigger a crisis in the world's biggest metals consumer, the chief executive officer of Chilean miner Antofagasta Minerals Plc told Reuters on Monday.

Copper prices fell to 3-1/2-year lows in March after a bond default by a Chinese company aroused fears about credit problems in the country. Prices have since steadied, though investors remain wary of slowing growth rates in the Asian giant.

Mining industry veteran Diego Hernandez, who used to head Chilean state copper producer Codelco and base metals at BHP Billiton, brushed aside major fears about the health of the buyer of 40 percent of the world's copper.

"We think the Chinese economy is fairly solid," he said during an interview in his office in Chile, the world's top producer of the red metal, as part of the CESCO/CRU copper conference. "It may have some problems, but they're minor."

Still, the copper market could tilt into a small surplus if new and expanded deposits come on line as promised, Hernandez said.

Contributing to that would be the London-listed company's own production, as first-quarter output was on target, Hernandez said.

The company, controlled by Chile's Luksic family, is poised to spend $3 billion over the next five years to boost its output to 900,000 tonnes by 2018 from slightly above 700,000 tonnes currently.

Its flagship $1.9 billion Antucoya copper project is on time and on budget, Hernandez stressed. The company's financing needs are covered, he added.

Antofagasta has announced it is on the lookout for acquisition opportunities at home and abroad. Hernandez said nothing attractive has come up yet despite gloomier market conditions.

That, coupled with production results that beat forecast last year, led Antofagasta to pay out an unexpectedly large dividend for 2013.

"So long as we don't see the need to use funds in the short-term, it's fair that shareholders receive (high dividends) as they probably have a better use for them," Hernandez explained.

CHILEAN CHALLENGES

Antofagasta is in a strong position to weather some of the main issues dogging miners in the Andean nation, namely power supply, costs and community opposition, Hernandez indicated.

He ruled out that Antofagasta's mines could be hit by lawsuits, as have many other copper and power projects in Chile.

"It's under control," he said, without elaborating.

In a significant shift for business-friendly Chile, empowered social groups are successfully suing massive projects over threats to glaciers, health, indigenous rights and biodiversity.

Antofagasta's costs won't increase this year, he said. Soaring power, labor and building prices have dented miners' margins in Chile and abroad.

The miner's energy needs are largely covered in the medium-term, thanks in part to a deal last year that saw it take a 40 percent stake in the Alto Maipo hydro project.

Chilean Hernandez cautioned it was too soon to comprehensively assess how new center-left president Michelle Bachelet will affect the mining industry.

Bachelet, who took office last month, has vowed to hike corporate taxes to 25 from 20 percent as part of her drive to combat steep income inequality in the South American country.

"We don't see major problems with what has been announced to date," Hernandez said. "There's a lot of small print and it has to be clarified a little... it's a bit soon to give a definitive opinion."

She has also unveiled plans to tax carbon emissions in a bid to combat climate change.

"Theoretically generators will pay but of course sooner or later this will be transferred to Chileans, not only to miners but to everyone," he said. (Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Lisa VonAhn and Andrew Hay)