SANTIAGO, March 28 World No. 1 copper miner Codelco produced roughly 1.62 million tonnes of the red metal last year, a 1.5 percent drop from 2012 due to lower ore grades, harder rock and trickier production in deeper deposits.

That number, which excludes the Chilean state-run miner's stakes in the El Abra and Anglo Sur deposits, is the company's lowest production figure since 2008, when it mined roughly 1.47 million tonnes of copper. (Reporting by Santiago newsroom; Editing by Alden Bentley)