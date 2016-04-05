UPDATE 1-Hong Kong police arrest 21 Uber drivers
HONG KONG, May 23 Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested 21 Uber drivers for illegal car-hiring as part of a clamp down against Uber Technologies Inc's operations in the Asian financial city.
SANTIAGO, April 5 Chile's state copper producer Codelco will delay around $6 billion in expenditures over the next 5 years, $4 billion of which was slated for its structural projects, chief executive Nelson Pizarro said on Tuesday.
The new spending plan will lead to a reduction of some 4 million tonnes of copper production over the next 25 years, said Pizarro at the annual Cesco/CRU copper conference in capital Santiago. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
HONG KONG, May 23 Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested 21 Uber drivers for illegal car-hiring as part of a clamp down against Uber Technologies Inc's operations in the Asian financial city.
LONDON, May 23 A trial in which Royal Bank of Scotland is accused by investors of misleading them over its 2008 fundraising is set to be delayed for a second day, as frantic settlement talks between the claimants and the bank continued in London on Tuesday.