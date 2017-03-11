SANTIAGO, March 11 The striking union at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, told Reuters on Saturday that it will not accept an offer from the company to return to the negotiating table, and it called on the company to clarify some of its negotiating positions.

BHP said on Friday that it had invited the union to resume talks as a first step toward ending a month-long strike. (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Leslie Adler)