ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, March 20 The striking union
at BHP Billiton's Escondida, the world's largest copper mine, is
open to further conversations with the company that could lead
to reopening negotiations, a union spokesman told reporters on
Monday.
"We're going to see if that could put in place a dialogue
going forward," union spokesman Carlos Allendes said after
exiting a meeting with BHP in the city of Antofagasta.
"We're hopeful. We have the willingness, and we're going to
wait."
(Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Gram Slattery;
Editing by Sandra Maler)