* Union calls for strike, warns of extended conflict
* BHP says willing to continue talks with union
* Bonus offer cut to $12,000, from $49,000 four years ago
* BHP maintains Escondida output forecast for FY2017
SANTIAGO, Jan 24 Unionized workers at BHP
Billiton-run Escondida, the world's biggest
copper mine, said on Tuesday they rejected the company's latest
wage offer and asked workers to vote for a strike and prepare
for an extended conflict.
The Escondida workers' union, which represents about 2,500
laborers at the Chilean mine, has been in collective wage talks
with the company since December to replace the current contract
which expires at the end of January.
The tough bargaining at Escondida, seen as a benchmark for
the copper industry, follows a more than 25 percent drop in
copper prices since the last wage deal was reached four years
ago. At the same time costs have risen as more rock has to be
dug up to maintain copper yields, with the grade declining.
Talks four years ago ended with Escondida offering each
worker a bonus worth some $49,000, the highest offered in
Chile's mining industry. The company is now offering much lower
bonuses of around $12,000 per worker.
The union has warned that if talks with the company are
unsuccessful they could go on strike.
"The company has presented its last offer today, which
eliminates or modifies a series of benefits our union has fought
for and won over the years," the union said in a statement.
"Considering this, the union's board has asked all of its
members to vote en masse for a legal strike and to prepare
themselves for an extended conflict," it said.
"The offer is absurd," union president Patricio Tapia told
Reuters.
Workers will have between Jan. 27 and Jan. 31 to vote on the
company's wage and benefits proposal.
"We reiterate the company's willingness to undertake a
process that places emphasis on understanding and consensus, as
the mission of both parties is to ensure that we maintain
instances in which respect, calm and good faith prevail at all
times," BHP said in a statement emailed to Reuters.
Under Chilean labor law, if direct talks between the company
and workers fail, both sides can then request government
mediation.
Escondida is controlled by BHP Billiton with a 57.5 percent
stake, while Rio Tinto owns 30 percent. The
rest is owned by Japan's JECO.
The mine's output for the half year ending Dec. 31 stood at
452,0000 tonnes, unchanged from the same period a year earlier,
BHP said in its latest operational review. It still expects
Escondida to produce 1.07 million tonnes for the year to June.
