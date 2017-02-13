SANTIAGO Feb 12 More than 300 people wearing
hoods vandalized property at the world's biggest copper mine,
BHP Billiton's Escondida in Chile, and forced
contract workers to stop work during an ongoing strike,
management said on Sunday.
The incident, late on Saturday, forced the company to
evacuate one of its camps to protect personnel, the mine's
management said.
The strike had already halted output at the mine and forced
BHP to declare force majeure.
The vandals set off fire alarms and cut the electricity in a
security booth, leaving cameras and a system for verifying entry
to the mine inoperable, the company said.
Escondida "will make use of all resources necessary to
impose pertinent legal action to guarantee the security of all
workers," it said in a statement.
Escondida is majority-controlled by BHP, with Rio Tinto
and Japan's JECO also holding stakes.
Workers in the 2,500-member Escondida Union No. 1 downed
tools early on Thursday after collective wage talks with the
company failed, beginning a strike that threatens to disrupt
supplies of one of the most widely used industrial metals.
Escondida produced 1.15 million tonnes of copper in 2015, or
6 percent of global output that year.
