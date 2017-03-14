SANTIAGO, March 14 The union on strike at BHP
Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile again
rejected an invitation by the company to return to negotiations
as worker demands were not adequately addressed, leaving the
parties without an obvious path forward.
In a statement late Monday, the 2,500-member Escondida
union, which has been on strike since Feb. 9, said BHP did not
sufficiently address workers' demands in its latest invitation
sent to the union earlier on Monday.
The union demands include that BHP agrees not to trim
benefits in the existing contract, that shift patterns should
not be made more taxing for workers, and new workers be offered
the same benefits as those already employed at the mine.
"After revising its content, the union members have decided
that unfortunately this response presents a series of
inconsistencies and falsehoods," the statement said.
"The union will maintain the strike for an indefinite amount
of time," it added.
It was the third failed attempt to restart dialogue during
the strike, which has pushed global copper prices higher
due to supply concerns.
On Friday, BHP, which could not be immediately reached for
comment, invited the union to return to negotiations. The union
rejected that invitation, saying it did not respect workers'
core non-negotiable demands.
Escondida, majority owned by BHP, produced slightly more
than one million tonnes of copper in 2016, making it the world's
largest copper mine.
Rio Tinto and Japanese companies such as
Mitsubishi hold minority interests in the mine.
(Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing and additional reporting
by Gram Slattery; Editing by Bernadette Baum)