SANTIAGO, March 7 Chile's copper export
revenue totaled $3.369 billion in February,
slipping nearly 20 percent from January's $4.168 billion, the
central bank reported on Wednesday.
But the figure was 9.4 percent above revenue for February of
last year, when the world's top producer reaped $3.079 billion
in copper exports.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
posted a second month of gains in February, ending at $8,499 a
tonne, as headway was made to solve the euro zone debt crisis
and the U.S. economy showed a more sustained path to recovery.
Chile, which provides around one-third of the world's
copper, produced 396,341 tonnes of the metal in January
, 22 percent below December's 509,407 tonnes
reported by the government.
Dwindling ore grades, extraction issues and lower stocks
hurt the key industry, the INE statistics agency said.